From left, Harvey Stepp; Jerry Robinson, Treasure Valley Plumbing & Drain Service; Manny Alvarado, Ontario High School athletic director; Bob Bennett, Ontario School District facilities and maintenance manager; Benjamin Howard, CK3, LLC engineer; and Fran Halcom look over the plan for the new Ontario softball and baseball complex during a meeting at Ontario Middle School in October of 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on plans, but organizers are actively picking up fundraising again and are planning a dinner and auction on Wednesday.
ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Ontario baseball and softball teams will be hosting an auction and dinner for a fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the construction of the new Ontario Softball and Baseball Complex, to be located at Ontario Middle School.
The auction and dinner will be held at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. The dinner and silent auction portion of the event will take place from 5-7 p.m., and will be followed by a live auction starting at 7 p.m.
To acquire a ticket, phone Fran Halcom at (208) 230-4675 or Angie Navarrete at (208) 230-5448. Additionally, tickets are available to be picked up at Brian Halcom Insurance.
Tickets for the event will cost $20 per adult and $10 for children 18 years old and younger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.