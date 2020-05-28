featured Tigers get their sendoff May 28, 2020 May 28, 2020 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week 1 of 13 Ontario senior Eileen Pedroza pulls up to the 2020 Ontario High School commencement ceremony in the parking lot on Wednesday afternoon. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario High School senior Brandon Rodriguez laughs while on top of a car during the 2020 graduation ceremony. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario senior Javier Castro receives his diploma from a table after it was placed by Ontario High School Principal Jodi Elizondo. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario senior Melissa Jagelski keeps the sun out of her eyes as she approaches the graduation stages. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario senior Tessa Hart poses after receiving her diploma. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario senior Sophie Draper approaches the graduation stage in the back of a truck. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario senior Eli Morin pulls up to the graduation stage. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer While most seniors pulled up in a car, Hope Orozco pulled up to her graduation on the back of a motorcycle. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario senior Deisy Montoya receives her diploma. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario senior Nora Williams poses with her diploma. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer While every graduate was allotted one car for the ceremony, there was still the opportunity for loved ones to pack into their car to cheer on the seniors. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Seniors were still able to decorate their caps. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Ontario's Evan Evers gives a high five to mother Mary Jo Evers. Nik Streng | The Argus Observer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
