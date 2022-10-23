‘Tiger Talks’ roar to life on Monday

This image was in a flyer sent to parents by the Ontario School District announcing the monthly 'Tiger Talks' with the Ontario School District Board of Directors.

 Ontario School District

ONTARIO — “Tiger Talks with the School Board” is a new innovation from the Ontario School Board of Directors as a way to supply answers to community members’ questions.

The announcement which was sent out to parents of students in the Ontario School District said that this meeting is a “time to connect with and ask/answer questions from parents, students, staff and community members.”



