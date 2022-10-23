‘Tiger Talks’ roar to life on Monday

ONTARIO — “Tiger Talks with the School Board” is a new innovation from the Ontario School Board of Directors as a way to supply answers to community members’ questions.
The announcement which was sent out to parents of students in the Ontario School District said that this meeting is a “time to connect with and ask/answer questions from parents, students, staff and community members.”
The first of these Tiger Talks will be hosted by Ontario High School.
Ontario School District Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith explained more in an email received on Oct. 21.
“Essentially; over the past few months the board has been discussing ways to be more involved with parents, students, staff, and community,” said Smith.
She went on to say that after the board had a discussed this possibility with Superintendent Nicole Albisu, the plan became to “meet at each school before the scheduled board meetings each month” and host a discussion with parents, students, staff or community members who many have questions, comments, or feedback in general in a “round-table style” format.
The plan for the remainder of the school year will have each month’s meeting hosted by a different school starting with Ontario High School for October. The tentative schedule follows.
