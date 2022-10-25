‘Tiger Talks’ kick off at Ontario High School

The first of monthly Tiger Talks took place at Ontario High School on Monday afternoon. In addition to sampling food prepared by the school's culinary students, attendees talked about procedures and policies relating to the high school.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario High School on Monday was the site of the initial Tiger Talks monthly meetings which are open to all members of the community. About five or six parents of Ontario High School students showed up to discuss issues facing their students with the Ontario School Board of Directors.

Ontario High School Principal Ken Martinez noted that the food was “created and plated by our culinary students.”



Tags

Load comments