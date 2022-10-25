‘Tiger Talks’ kick off at Ontario High School

The first of monthly Tiger Talks took place at Ontario High School on Monday afternoon. In addition to sampling food prepared by the school's culinary students, attendees talked about procedures and policies relating to the high school.
ONTARIO — Ontario High School on Monday was the site of the initial Tiger Talks monthly meetings which are open to all members of the community. About five or six parents of Ontario High School students showed up to discuss issues facing their students with the Ontario School Board of Directors.
Ontario High School Principal Ken Martinez noted that the food was “created and plated by our culinary students.”
“We can taste the love,” said Board Co-Chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez
Chairman Craig Geddes explained that the board’s purpose in holding this meeting, was saying, “We’re here to listen.”
Eddie Melendrez, board member and Ontario City Councilor, posed the question to attending parents, “What do you value?”
Responses consisted of lauding the communication process and how the board has a format that allows for open communication.
Other parents said that they wanted to show up because this was a new way of discussing issues opening with the school board and school administrators.
An issue which was raised during the meeting of particular concern for administrators was how there is nobody in the front office who speaks English and Spanish.
It was noted that the school does send out text message alerts to the primary phone number on file to parents when there is pertinent information to give to the community or if an emergency situation comes up. For parents whose first language is not English, however, these alerts prompt those parents to use translation software to get the meaning of the message.
Engagement
One sentiment which was echoed by more than one attending parent is how there is a lack of engagement between parents and the school. While some of the parents felt that engagement has increased, there is more improvement that is needed.
Another branch of this concern is that students are not sure where to get the funds from for special projects, and which local companies and businesses to approach about sponsorships.
Suggestions from parents included finding ways to engage the students, such as having activities during halftime at sporting events.
Safety
Geddes said that Ontario High School has instituted “new safety protocols” and asked the parents “Do your kids feel safe at school?”
The response from parents was one of approval for the new safety features, however, they indicated that their kids felt the measures are somewhat restrictive.
Martinez explained that students ID cards have a barcode that can be scanned which allows them “off-campus privileges” and “access to games,” among other features.
Lockdown drills
Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu responded to a question about emergency situations in which safety becomes an issue. According to her, the school performs a lockdown drill once per trimester. The school coordinates with Ontario Police Department for the exercise. Albisu acknowledged that drills such as these “add a lot of anxiety to students” but that they are necessary.
Another safety feature instituted at the school is that the exterior and interior doors are locked. While this might present an inconvenience for visitors, Albisu said that this measure adds “layers of protection.”
Ontario School District Public Relations & Communication Director Taryn Smith said that in the instance of an emergency, the school is prepared to send a “blast to all parents” whose primary phone number is listed with the school. Administrators then reminded parents to keep their contact information up to date with the school.
Mental health services
Rodriguez wanted more information regarding access to mental health services for students. In addition to counselors on staff, the school has partnerships with local service providers including Altruistic Recovery and Lifeways. These services, Albisu said, allow students to speak with these professionals on an anonymous basis.
