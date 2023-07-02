NYSSA — Nyssa's annual Thunderegg Days event begins on July 6, 7, and 8; the event is noon to 9 p.m. on the first two days and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the final day. There will be various entertainment, such as rock, gem and craft vendors, live music, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more. The last day of the event will include a rock tour lead by Geologist Jason Whittier to go up and find your very own Thundereggs. Attendees also will learn about formations, geodes and other precious stones in the area, according to a Facebook post from the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce. A full schedule of the event according to a flyer follows:

With the event starting on July 6, there will be an opening celebration at 12 p.m. There will be a flag ceremony by Girls Scout Troop No. 265, followed by the National Anthem sang by Kaylee Cleaver. At 1 p.m., there will be a reading rocks craft time provided by the Nyssa Library under the main tent. Following that activity at 6 p.m. there will be a pie and ice cream social under the main tent. At the end of the activities at 6:30 p.m., there will be music played by DJ Rick.



