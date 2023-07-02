NYSSA — Nyssa's annual Thunderegg Days event begins on July 6, 7, and 8; the event is noon to 9 p.m. on the first two days and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the final day. There will be various entertainment, such as rock, gem and craft vendors, live music, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more. The last day of the event will include a rock tour lead by Geologist Jason Whittier to go up and find your very own Thundereggs. Attendees also will learn about formations, geodes and other precious stones in the area, according to a Facebook post from the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce. A full schedule of the event according to a flyer follows:
With the event starting on July 6, there will be an opening celebration at 12 p.m. There will be a flag ceremony by Girls Scout Troop No. 265, followed by the National Anthem sang by Kaylee Cleaver. At 1 p.m., there will be a reading rocks craft time provided by the Nyssa Library under the main tent. Following that activity at 6 p.m. there will be a pie and ice cream social under the main tent. At the end of the activities at 6:30 p.m., there will be music played by DJ Rick.
On July 7, vendors open at 9 a.m., at 1 p.m. there will be a reading rocks story time under the main tent. 9:30 p.m. there will be live music played by Uncle Bob & Friends. At 8 p.m., there will be live music performed by the band Tejano outlaw. The last activity of the day will be at sundown with a movie in the park showing “Super Mario Bros.”
On the final day, July 8, there will be a Succor Creek Rock Tour at 7 a.m. Those who would like to participate can meet at the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce tent. Admission is $10 per carload, and Whittier will be leading a caravan to Succor Creek to explore digging sites. Tour-goers are urged to bring water, sunscreen and good hiking boots. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Vendors will open at 9 a.m. Be ready for the streets to be loud, as the Thunder in the Streets Car show starts at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. there will be another reading rocks story time. At 1 p.m., the amazing lawn mower drag races will begin. At 6:30 p.m., live music will be performed by Two Cents. Following that, Poisen Creek will be performing at 8 p.m. The festivities will wrap up at sundown with a fireworks show.
