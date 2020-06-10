Thunderegg Days are set for July 9-11

NYSSA — The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce moved a step closer to hosting its annual Thunderegg Days festival as the state opens up from a lockdown due the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, having received permission from the Nyssa City Council to use South Park for the event on Tuesday.
“We area aware that many in our area are holding off on most events due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a joint statement from the chamber said in a presentation to the council by Jason Pearson, a chamber board member.
“We are proposing that with strict guidelines and safety — in accordance with Oregon State Law — for our attendees as our highest priority, that we proceed with caution and enthusiasm,” the letter reads.
The chamber is also counting on the fact that the county has moved into phase 2 of Reopening Oregon, and that the event will meet outdoor event/venue guidelines, which allow gatherings of up to 250 people. City Manager Jim Maret said he will seek to confirm that with the state.
Chamber President Tawni Maxwell said that more than 20 vendors have signed up for the festival this year, with only one having withdrawn because of a conflicting event.
“People are wanting to come,” she said.
Thunderegg Days is scheduled for July 9, 10, 11. Pearson said the chamber is hopeful that the restrictions on gatherings will be eased even more by then and allow larger gatherings.
“Nyssa really needs stuff to open up,” he said.
The chamber’s plans include putting up a portable fence around the park, requiring physical distancing in all areas, providing hand-washing stations or hand sanitizer. The fence would help control the umber of people inside the venue.
“The end goal of this letter is to get the support for the event from you, the Nyssa City Council members, the mayor, the city manager and the city attorney.” Pearson read from the letter.
“We would like to work together on promoting this positive and family event not just for the business’s and residents of Nyssa, but also for the Treasure Valley. We plant to comply to all safety guidelines, and hope to have your support.”
The council voted unanimously in support of the event.
