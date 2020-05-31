WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the need to donate or purchase second-hand goods has not lessened; in fact local stores have reported a substantial uptick in donations. While some stores were closed near the end of March, locally the Idaho Youth Ranch reopened May 1, and DOVE’s Unique Boutique reopened on May 23.
Idaho Youth Ranch
Idaho Youth Ranch’s Ontario location on Southwest Fourth Avenue reopened its doors May 1. Officials implemented “comprehensive cleaning and social distancing protocols,” according to an email on Wednesday morning from Richard Cline, vice-president of Social Enterprise for Idaho Youth Ranch.
Cline further described more of the procedures that the organization has taken.
“Sales are up quite a bit since we re-opened the front doors on 5/1. The average order sizes are quite large driven by pent up demand for spring and summer clothing that couldn’t be purchased during the 5 weeks we were closed,” said Cline.
Donations, a big part of the organization, are still being taken.
“Donations are up substantially, again driven by pent up need … people being at home and doing projects. We are using clear social distancing protocols when we take donations,” he continued.
Cline said that in relation to the impact from the pandemic, Idaho Youth Ranch, which operates 24 store locations, having their locations closed for five weeks had an major impact financially on the organization.
He said that the thrift store employees were furloughed on March 25, but were provided with an additional two weeks of compensation to help support them. This measure was only temporary.
“We brought our people back within 12 working days and they worked in our closed stores to get ready to open, made face masks, as well as supporting community efforts like food banks and other non-profits,” Cline said.
Throughout the changes and temporary closures, Cline said that Idaho Youth Ranch never closed any of the organization’s programs that “serve the youth of the area.”
“We continued to operate our shelter home in Boise and using TeleMental Health, we continued all outpatient therapy. Amazingly, we were still able to do equine therapy at our ranch in Middleton, ID as well as up in Northern Idaho using the TeleMental health technology… so we never abandoned our mission of helping the areas kids,” stated Cline.
DOVE’s Unique Boutique
DOVE’s Unique Boutique, the store operated by Project DOVE, is a local outreach organization that assists survivors of domestic abuse with essential help.
Manager of DOVE’s Unique Boutique, Tom Gentry, said in an email message received on Wednesday afternoon, that for its reopening, the store did a grand opening event on May 23.
“I did a donation drive during the shutdown of the coronavirus,” explained Gentry, who also said that he had a “huge success” with receiving donations during this time.
All the while during the temporary closure, Gentry said that he spent a lot of time updating the store and remodeling in preparation of the eventual reopening.
In accordance with social distancing guidelines, Gentry said that markers have been placed on the floor to help guide customers through the store and observe proper distancing measures.
