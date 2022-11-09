Thousands of local voters turn out for Idaho elections

PAYETTE — Thousands of voters have turned in their ballots for the 2022 General Election in Payette and Washington counties as of Tuesday night. Races contested in this election included congressional races, the Idaho Gubernatorial race, and various state, county and local offices.
Following are the unofficial results for Payette and Washington counties, with 100% of precincts reporting. Statewide results are included, with unofficial totals from 95.5% of counties reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.
U.S. Senate
Senior U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R) received 5,509 votes, against David Roth (D) who got 1,079 votes in Payette County. Rounding out the top three was Scott Oh Cleveland (I) with 835.
In Washington County, Crapo led with 2,894 to Roth’s 564.
Statewide, voters chose Crapo, with his share of the vote at 59.44% over Roth’s 29.75%.
U.S. House of Representatives - First District
Leading the race in Payette County is Rep. Russ Fulcher (R) with 6,202 votes, while challenger Kaylee Peterson (D) got 1,215. The results in Washington County were Fulcher scoring 3,181 to Peterson’s 643.
Across First District, Fulcher took the cream of the vote with 69.6%, Peterson 28.04%.
Governor
Incumbent Brad Little (R) received 4,874 Payette County votes, followed by Ammon Bundy (I) with 1,846 and Stephen Heidt (D) with 723. In Washington County, Little led with 2,516 votes, followed by Bundy with with 980.
Statewide, Little led with 60.53%, and Heidt had 21.11%. Noteworthy is that the Associated Press called the race for Little with just 9% of precincts reporting.
Lieutenant Governor
Payette County voters chose Scott Bedke for Secretary of State, with 5,758 votes against Terri Pickens Manweiler’s (D) 1,179. Washington County voters chose Bedke 2,988 to 585 over Manweiler.
Idaho voters collectively went for Bedke with 63.26 voting in his favor.
Secretary of State
Phil McGrane (R) was the choice of Payette County voters, bringing in 6,411 votes over Shawn Keenan’s (D) 1,076 votes. Washington County voters went for McGrane with 3,307 votes, Keenan getting 527.
Statewide, voters chose McGrane at 71.55%.
State Controller
Brandon D. Woolf (R) got Payette County’s vote, specifically 6,179 votes, followed by Dianna David (D) with 1,009. Washington County picked Woolf, 3,248 votes against David’s 519.
68.41% of voters statewide went for Woolf.
State Treasurer
Payette County’s vote went to Julie Ellsworth for State Treasurer, 6,377 over Deborah Silver (D) with 1,101. Washington County chose Elsworth by a spread of 3,278-557.
Statewide, the vote went to Ellswoorth, with 69.98% voting for her, 30.02% for Silver.
Attorney General
In a hotly contested race for Attorney General, Raul Labrador (R) bested Tom Arkoosh (D) 5,847 to 1,691 in Payette County. Washington County chose Labrador by a 2,969 to 919 margin.
Idaho voters overall picked Labrador, 61.04% to Arkoosh’s 38.96%.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Debbie Critchfield (R) took Payette County’s vote from Terry Gilbert (D), 6,362 to 1,159 in her bid for state superintendent. Washington County also picked Critchfield, 3,276 to Gilbert’s 589.
Collectively, 68.63% of Idahoans chose Critchfield.
State Senator, District 9
Sen. Abby Lee (R) received 6,494 votes from Payette County and 3,346 from Washington County to hold on to her State Senate seat.
State Representative, District 9 Seat A
Jacyn Gallagher (R), who in May defeated incumbent Ryan Kerby (R) to advance to the General Election for State Representative, saw 6,630 votes from Payette County and 3,324 in Washington County.
State Representative, District 9 Seat B
Rep. Judy Boyle (R) gained 6,523 votes from Payette County and 3,148 from Washington County toward her reelection.
County Commissioners
Payette County Commissioner Reece Hrizuk took in 6,729 votes toward his reelection to District 3, while Jennifer Riebe got 6,675 to continue representing District 2.
In Washington County, Nate Marvin, commissioner for their Second District received 3,392 votes, with Gordon Wilkerson netting 3,381 to represent Third District.
Clerk of the District Court
In Payette County, 6,737 voters supported Lindsey Bratcher for reelection, as 3,484 voters in Washington County cast ballots to support Donna Atwood.
County Treasurer
Payette County’s Joan Howell got 6,664 votes to be reelected as Treasurer, while in Washington County Sabrina Young saw 3,558 votes come her way.
County Assessor
Sandy Clason saw 6,641 votes for reelection in Payette County, while Debbie Moxley-Potter received 3,498 votes in Washington County
County Coroner
Keith Schuller received 6,728 votes for reelection as Payette County coroner, while Gary T. Jensen received 3,514 votes for the same post in Washington County.
Prosecuting Attorney
Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke saw 6,594 votes in his favor for a new term.
Senate Joint Resolution 102
An amendment to Section 8, Article III of the Idaho Constitution was on the ballot, which would allow the Idaho Legislature to convene itself in special session if 60% of members in each house submit petitions to the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives. In Payette County, 3,935 voters said “Yes,” with 3,363 saying “No.” Washington County’s say in the matter was 1,906 voters saying “No,” 1,835 saying “Yes.”
Statewide, 50.97% of voters said “Yes” to the resolution.
Advisory Question
A statewide advisory question asked voters if they approve or disapprove of the state using its record budget surplus to refund $500 million to taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million and increase education and student funding by $410 million. 6,114 voters in Payette County said they approve, 1,317 disapprove. In Washington County, this was 2,924 approve, 891 disapprove. Statewide, 79.93%, voters expressed approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.