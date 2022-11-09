Thousands of local voters turn out for Idaho elections

A queue of voters await their turn to cast their ballots for the 2022 General Election at the American Legion Hall in Payette on Tuesday. The polling place, which represents Precinct 2 in Payette County, received ballots from over 400 voters by 1 p.m., according to poll workers.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

PAYETTE — Thousands of voters have turned in their ballots for the 2022 General Election in Payette and Washington counties as of Tuesday night. Races contested in this election included congressional races, the Idaho Gubernatorial race, and various state, county and local offices.

Following are the unofficial results for Payette and Washington counties, with 100% of precincts reporting. Statewide results are included, with unofficial totals from 95.5% of counties reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.



