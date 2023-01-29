This film shows volunteers escorted by Ontario Police Lt. Jon Laurenson visiting encampments that had to be accessed under train trestles and alongside a narrow corridor between Interstate 84 and the Snake River. This was done Jan. 26 during the annual Point in Time count, led by Community i…
ONTARIO — Early preliminary results of the Point in Time count for Malheur County show a growing number of persons who identify as “literally homeless” living here. The annual count of homeless persons takes place during a 24-hour period and helps community based organizations get funding based on that population in order to help serve their respective needs related to housing.
This year’s count was conducted on Thursday, with volunteers also having done some early counting on Wednesday. That was among homeless individuals accessing local community based organizations, which were helping with the count. Priscilla Garcia, housing programs manager for Community in Action, said that the early numbers of live counts that had been conducted through Thursday afternoon were up to 200. She emphasized that this was only those counts that had been conducted with a mobile app. The preliminary number did not yet include paper applications being filled out at numerous community based organizations and schools. Those, along with more expected to be found Thursday night, were expected to push the tally up much higher.
In addition to going out and making contact with people, there were multiple Point in Time stations set up throughout in areas where homeless people are known to frequent where they could check in and be counted.
The not-so-good news is that in 2022, Garcia said the number was closer to around 150 or 160 people altogether. The good news is that even though there are more homeless people, the volunteers are able to make a connection with them and get them hooked up with local services.
While a large population of persons experiencing homelessness exist in and around Ontario, Garcia said they also are in more remote areas of the county, including Oregon Slope, Adrian, Brogan, Harper and Vale. She said some of the ones in more remote areas will typically participate in the count but don’t take much in the way of services, preferring to fend for themselves.
However, no matter where volunteers went or were stationed, they had loads of hygiene backpacks to give away which also had snack food, water and hand and feet warmers. There also were limited supplies of blankets, coats, sweaters and other warming items that were handed out to those who needed them.
Garcia said that people who identify as literally homeless aren’t just those living in shanties, tents, vehicles, trailers, RVs or motels. It also includes people who are doubling up with other friends or families or sleeping in someone else’s home.
She told volunteers not to worry about double numbers, saying that she would be able to find and weed out duplicates among the surveys so long as they were able to get the first three letters of the person’s first and last names.
Starting off
A group of volunteers and law enforcement members, including multiple Ontario Police officers and a Malheur County Sheriff’s deputy, met up in the morning at Community in Action, where Garcia told them the plan for the day. At that time it was decided to take advantage of daylight hours and go to some of the more remote areas including those where “criminal elements” are known to be.
“Safety is going to be first,” she emphasized.
The buddy system was emphasized with Garcia saying they didn’t want people trying to go out in groups of less than three to approach these people. She coached volunteers on how to talk to the people, giving them guidance on how to encourage them to be part of the count if they were hesitant to do so. If they agreed to the survey, it included personal questions, such as where they slept last night, mental and physical health, family and friends and whether they desired to reconnect with any of those people. Additionally, she urged them to tell the people about services available through Community in Action and Origins Faith, including a free taco lunch served up that day at the latter.
Garcia teamed up volunteers with law enforcement, trying to ensure a Spanish speaker with each group. Volunteers who went out to make contact were escorted by members of law enforcement.
This included an area just outside of Ontario known as “the flats,” where people are living in trailers, RV’s and vehicles — some running and some not. Additionally, there was a long hike under train trestles and onto a narrow strip of Oregon State Recreation land between Interstate 84 and the Snake River. It was arduous to access with snow on the well-worn footpaths. While the flats are a bit more out of site and harder to access, passersby on I-84 can easily see the encampments along the river year-round, just east of the roadway which is frequently crossed by the people living there.
Some of the people encountered in those areas were homeless by choice, others by circumstance. In the latter group, several said they had recently gotten out of jail and had nowhere to go.
One man along the river said he had been homeless for 17 years by choice. He said he didn’t have any family but had some friends, although said he didn’t have a desire to see any of them again. There were a dozen or more cats hanging out inside, outside and on top of his tarp-covered shanty. He made sure each had a bowl of food before coming outside to make contact with volunteers.
Johnny Martinez was among those groups that went out in the morning. He works at Community in Action.
Following the morning count, he reached out to the Argus about his thoughts on the day.
“I think for me the experience that has stood out the most to me, was how many makeshift campsites there are still along the river. There are so many unhoused individuals living there, even with these cold conditions. Walking back there and getting that realization is like walking into a totally different dimension,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to see that we have a VERY GREAT NEED for affordable housing and shelters in our community.”
Those sentiments were echoed by Aric Barto, HCV Program Manager for Malheur and Harney County Housing Authority.
“I am glad that Priscilla reached out to our office and let us get involved in today's count. It felt great to have so many different agencies including local [law enforcement], be involved together in a community project like this,” he said. “I know homelessness in our area is becoming quite an issue with the lack of housing but it felt great to go out and let people in our community know that we still care about them and that there are many resources available to them for help. I don't think they are aware of the options that we have in our community. I myself was unaware of just how many [families] are in need in our local area — this was a real eye-opener. I'm grateful for the opportunity to get involved and hopefully this count will provide even more resources for the homeless community.”
Ontario Police Officers who went out included Sgt. Jon Laurenson, Lt. James Swank and Officer Alex Cisneros.
In the field, as comments of disbelief were spoken by volunteers about what they were seeing, Swank echoed what Garcia had said during the meeting.
“Although it doesn’t look the same as it does on the west side of the state, we still have homelessness here,” he said.
Garcia had said the need is pressing here, something well-understood by people who work at the community based organizations that help people who are experiencing homelessness.
“Rural Oregon is not being represented correctly and in the manner we should be,” she said. “Homelessness is an issue in rural areas, especially in Oregon — it just looks a little different.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.