  • Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

This film shows volunteers escorted by Ontario Police Lt. Jon Laurenson visiting encampments that had to be accessed under train trestles and alongside a narrow corridor between Interstate 84 and the Snake River. This was done Jan. 26 during the annual Point in Time count, led by Community i…

ONTARIO — Early preliminary results of the Point in Time count for Malheur County show a growing number of persons who identify as “literally homeless” living here. The annual count of homeless persons takes place during a 24-hour period and helps community based organizations get funding based on that population in order to help serve their respective needs related to housing.

This year’s count was conducted on Thursday, with volunteers also having done some early counting on Wednesday. That was among homeless individuals accessing local community based organizations, which were helping with the count. Priscilla Garcia, housing programs manager for Community in Action, said that the early numbers of live counts that had been conducted through Thursday afternoon were up to 200. She emphasized that this was only those counts that had been conducted with a mobile app. The preliminary number did not yet include paper applications being filled out at numerous community based organizations and schools. Those, along with more expected to be found Thursday night, were expected to push the tally up much higher. 



