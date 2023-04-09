ONTARIO — “If you’ve already spoken up now, you’re more likely to do so later.”
That was one of the reasons given for an icebreaker at the top of a training Thursday offered to educators, first responders and other stakeholders involved with school safety and emergency management. Malheur ESD Student Wellness, Eastern Oregon REN and PACE helped bring the “I Love U Guys Foundation” training to town.
The day long training session revolved around incidents at or near school grounds that cause lockdowns or otherwise disrupt the normal flow of things and how to get students and parents reunited following such situations. Leading the Standard Reunification Method training were Foundation staff member Andy Arnold, and adjunct instructor Stacy Avila. Arnold’s background is in the Department of the Army Civilian Police, and Avila is a former police officer and SWAT negotiator.
There were 105 attendees in total. This included superintendents and principals and members of law enforcement agencies from throughout eastern Oregon, as well as representatives from Lifeways, Eastern Oregon Youth Correctional Facility, Malheur County Health Department, Malheur County Child Development and, even, Blackaby Insurance.
Key factors attendees learned about were developing a plan, a common vocabulary and a set of actions related to school safety and emergency management.
One key thing talked about was the various lifecycles for emergency situations depending on what they are. This includes such factors as whether it is a lockout or lockdown, whether the action is being taken by the school or by first responders, and whether the event is happening on or nearby a school campus.
A common factor among all of these is notification, including for those on and off campus. The expectation should always be that parents will show up — especially in an event such as an active shooter.
This played out recently at Ontario High School when it was part of a statewide “swatting,” incident, in which a call came in from another nation falsely reporting a shooter in the school. Parents who heard about what had happened either from their student or someone else were milling around outside the school waiting to find out what was happening while first responders were staging in front.
When talking about languages, Avila noted that some things are less important than others. One example given was in the step for unification, or bringing families back together. In the past, some had held up over whether to call that step “notification.” She then spoke about John-Michael Keyes, who founded the program with his wife, after losing their daughter in a school shooting. She said something he had found was that for families that could not actually be reunified, “they don’t give a damn what you call it.”
One of the things that matters most for students and parents, is letting students get back “their stuff.” Avila said this could include such items as a trombone, backpack, laptop or cellphone. Problems in past incidents have arisen around holding items for evidence, particularly technological items. Avila said solutions to that could include getting whatever is needed from the item downloaded so the student can have it back.
Another issue that sometimes comes up during emergencies is a matter of “custody,” Avila said. She said the philosophy is “Cops own crime. Fire owns flames. Schools own kids.”
“This brings us to our first custody battle, because paramedics own patients,” she said.
During high stress events, there may be one person who buckles down and refuses to share information about a patient because of HIPAA rules. But that’s not how HIPAA works, Avila said.
“That’s why it is important to work this out ahead of time,” she said.
Media also have a responsibility in shaping where the story goes. Avila shared several examples of TV news reports using dramatic language.
She also asked what people thought about letting students know of a potential shooter during the notification process. Some thought that was inappropriate, others did not. Avila said, when it comes to emergencies the best policies are honesty and open conversations which are age and ability appropriate. One reason is because younger children tend to imagine things larger than they are.
“My personal opinion is again, if we’re having these open conversations with our kids that are appropriate for them, that there’s going to be less anxiety, because they understand that we have a plan, and that we get it,” she said.
Arnold noted that in conducting these training sessions throughout the nation, one trend seen is that school districts that have been adamant about messaging with parents during the implementation of related programs, tend to have more success.
He gave the swatting incidents, which illicit a massive response by first responders, as an example.
“School districts that we work with that did not include their parents in their messaging and safety plans when they had captive audiences about what we do, they struggled with parents collapsing,” Arnold said.
While it wasn’t a fix-all in other districts, there was more success because the parents had “more of a feeling of ‘I got this.’”
Furthermore, when it comes to notifications on cellphones and whether parents believe the school or their children more, the trend is they generally believe the child. That is another reason it is important to be honest with students about what is happening.
This is a “cross-management technique” that helps create desirable outcomes.
Response was ‘very positive’
Kevin Purnell, superintendent for Malheur ESD, which helped get the program to Ontario said the Standard Reunification Method is flexible enough to be used at schools throughout the area, as it works for those with as few as 100 students or as many as 1,000.
“The response from participants from around the region was very positive,” he wrote in an email on Friday.
Charlotte New, assistant with Ontario Fire & Rescue, who also has been a dispatcher for Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, said she knew she wanted to take the training as soon as she found out about it.
“Active shooter situations are becoming increasingly common which is terrifying,” she said following the all-day training.
She noted how it brought people from many lines of work together to learn, plan and then run through exercised to help prepare for such an incident.
She also was able to talk about it from a parental stance.
“As a mother, there is nothing more terrifying than not knowing if your child will come home from school,” New said. “This training opened my eyes to the impact an active shooter could have on our community and how many variables there are that need to be taken into account. For me, whether I am on duty in dispatch, at the Fire Department or off duty as a mom, there is a role that I play in the reunification process after such an event.”
As a first responder, New has often thought about how she would respond in that role, but it was the training that gave her pause to think about how she would respond if her child was involved.
“Walking through the exercises and role playing the part of a parent/student/member of the reunification team really hit home what kind of emotional rollercoaster that would be, and we were just doing an exercise! I can’t even begin to imagine the turmoil a family must feel in a real situation.”
New said the training will help give locals a more unified approach in an emergency situation, including reunification of parents and students.
“This training doesn’t just pertain to school shooting. It can be used in many different areas such as hospitals or special events,” she said. “Overall, this was a very informative training that challenged us to be more prepared, have plans in place and to have a clear concept of what reunification should look like.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.