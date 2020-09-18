SATURDAY, Sept. 19

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

Christmas in the Park at the Ontario Saturday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, downtown Ontario, (541) 889-4058, OntarioSaturdayMarket on Facebook.

