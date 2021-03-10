Health Department ushers out another round of Moderna vaccines

Angie Gerrard, RN, and communicable disease coordinator for the Malheur County Health Department prepares one of about 350 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that will be distributed today starting at 1 p.m. and going through 4 p.m. or until supplies run out. The distribution is at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. On March 11, the Cultural Center will host two more clinics — one in the morning for those needing a second dose, and one in the afternoon for those needing a first dose.

 Brad Bailey | Argus Observer

TODAY, MARCH 10

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 to 10 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

THURSDAY, March 11

Second dose Moderna vaccine clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

First dose Moderna vaccine clinic (phases 1a through 1b Group 5), 1 to 4 p.m. Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 to 10 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page

Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.

Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

FRIDAY, March 12

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.

Tags

Load comments