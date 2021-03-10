TODAY, MARCH 10
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 to 10 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
THURSDAY, March 11
Second dose Moderna vaccine clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
First dose Moderna vaccine clinic (phases 1a through 1b Group 5), 1 to 4 p.m. Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.
Ontario Budget Committee meeting, 6 to 10 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
FRIDAY, March 12
Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.