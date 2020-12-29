Another COVID-19 testing opportunity is today

Members of the Malheur County Taskforce will once again offer drive-up testing from 2 to 6 p.m. at the firehouse at the Ontario Municipal Airport this afternoon. Those who go will need to register first by visiting www.doineedacovidtest.com, and will need to take a printed version or a screenshot of their confirmation at the appointment.

 Leslie Thompson, file | The Argus Observer

TODAY, Dec. 29

Free COVID-19 testing, 2 to 6 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport firehouse station No. 2, 3288 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, register at doineedacovid19test.com.

