TODAY, July 3

Oregon Trail Days (volleyball tournament, vendors in the park, pre-rodeo, rodeo, suicide race ), www.valechamber.com/events, (208) 615-9399.

4th of July Rodeo PINK NIGHT, pre-rodeo at 7 p.m., suicide race at 8 p.m., grand entry at 8:15 p.m., main event at 8:30 p.m., 515 Longfellow St. S., Vale, valerodeo.com.

MONDAY, July 4

Oregon Trail Days (breakfast at Wadleigh park, fun run/walk, car show & shine, vendors in the park, quilt show, open swim, per-rode, rodeo), www.valechamber.com/events, (208) 615-9399. 

Adrian’s Community Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the small park next to Succor Creek Coffee on Highway 201, (208) 573-3272, (541) 709-1391, Facebook and Instagram @adriancommunitymarket. 

4th of July Parade, 5 p.m. (begins at high school, down Yakima, along A Street and ends at city pool), Vale, valerodeo.com.

4th of July Rodeo, pre-rodeo at 7 p.m., queen’s coronation, 7:30 p.m.; grand entry at 7:45 p.m., main event at 8 p.m., 515 Longfellow St. S., Vale, valerodeo.com.

Ontario community fireworks, 10:15 p.m., launched from Malheur County fairgrounds.

TUESDAY, July 5

Vale School Board, 7 a.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3. 

Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.



