THURSDAY, May 27

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Johnson & Johnson one-dose and Moderna 2nd doses for those who received their 1st on 4/29 or at FEMA event 4/16-4/23), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (rear entrance near theater), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Ontario Charter update public hearing, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.

Payette High School Class of 2021 graduation, 7 p.m., football field, 1500 Sixth Ave. S.

FRIDAY, May 28

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

