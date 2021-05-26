THURSDAY, May 27
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Johnson & Johnson one-dose and Moderna 2nd doses for those who received their 1st on 4/29 or at FEMA event 4/16-4/23), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (rear entrance near theater), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Ontario Charter update public hearing, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
Payette High School Class of 2021 graduation, 7 p.m., football field, 1500 Sixth Ave. S.
FRIDAY, May 28
Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
