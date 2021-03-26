A banner along North Whitley Drive advertises the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry dinners, which are returning this year and will be held every Friday in March at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland. The event was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
