SUNDAY, July 4
Lions Club Breakfast, 7 a.m., Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St., Vale.
Car show, 9 a.m. to noon, Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St., Vale.
Vale 4th of July parade, 5 p.m., B Street, Vale.
Vale 4th of July Rodeo, pre-rodeo, 7 p.m.; Queen coronation, 7:45 p.m.; grand entry and main performance, 7:45 p.m., 515 Longfellow St., Vale, http://www.valerodeo.com/.
Public fireworks display, dusk (about 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.), shot off from the Malheur County fairgrounds at 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.
Public fireworks display, dusk (about 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.), Weiser.
TUESDAY, July 6
Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.
Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.
