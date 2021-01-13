COVID-19 vaccines

A drive-up vaccine clinic for people in Phase 1a will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the parking garage at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, Southwest Third Avenue entrance.

 Stock art

TODAY, Jan. 13

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Free foot clinic, noon, Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 741-2411.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

THURSDAY, Jan. 14

Drive-up vaccine clinic for people in Phase 1a, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking garage, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, Southwest Third Avenue entrance.

Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

Virtual town hall (Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Zoom, http://bit.ly/TownhallTrio.

Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.

Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Ontario School Board special meeting on student re-entry, 7 p.m., Zoom: Meeting ID: 839 6216 1373; Passcode: 233876. Link will also be on district website.

FRIDAY, Jan. 15

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Tags

Load comments