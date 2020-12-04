Caroling before the tree lighting

There will be caroling in the park in Nyssa on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

TODAY, Dec. 4

Holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

SATURDAY, Dec. 5

Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.

Christmas caroling and other activities, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Park, on Main Street, Nyssa.

Nyssa Nite Who-Balation, 6 to 8 p.m., south side of Main Street or in parking lots on the north side of Main Street from Locust Ave. to S. 1st Street, Nyssa.

