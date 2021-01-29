A line for vaccines

Individuals seeking vaccination for COVID-19 wait in their vehicles at a drive-through clinic at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario on Thursday. Another clinic will be set up on Saturday but it will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

SATURDAY, Jan. 30

COVID-19 Vaccine distribution (for phase 1a or phase 1b-group 1), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., first-come, first-served, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, www.malheurhealth.org.

