COVID-19 vaccines

A drive-up vaccine clinic for people in Phase 1a will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking garage at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, Southwest Third Avenue entrance.

 Stock art

TODAY, Jan. 12

Free COVID-19 testing, 2 to 6 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport firehouse station No. 2, 3288 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, register at doineedacovid19test.com.

Revitalize Ontario! board meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, charfugate@fmtc.com, (541) 889-8801.

Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13

Drive-up vaccine clinic for people in Phase 1a, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking garage, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, Southwest Third Avenue entrance.

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Free foot clinic, noon, Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 741-2411.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

Tags

Load comments