TODAY, April 27

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page or by clicking the Zoom link on the respective agenda.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675. Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

WEDNESDAY, April 28

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate forum, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191.

Tags

Load comments