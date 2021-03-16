TODAY, March 16

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page or by clicking the Zoom link on the respective agenda.

“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illus-triousonionskinplayers.org.

WEDNESDAY, March 17

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.

Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

