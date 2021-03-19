TODAY, March 19

Free COVID-19 drive-up testing, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ontario High School, 1115 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.

“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskin players.org.

SATURDAY, March 20

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.

SUNDAY, March 21

“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 2 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.

