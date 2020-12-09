TODAY, Dec. 9

FREE COVID-19 testing, noon to 2 p.m., Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

THURSDAY, Dec. 10

FREE COVID-19 testing, noon to 2 p.m., Malheur Education Service District, 363 A St. W., Vale.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 press conference, noon, https://bit.ly/3m6aEDD.

Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.

Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

FRIDAY, Dec. 11

Holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

