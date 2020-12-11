Holiday bazaar continues at fairgrounds this weekend

Tammie Cox, of Payette, who owns Korny Kettle Korn with her husband, Jack, is busy cleaning out the giant kettle she uses to make batches of handmade kettle corn on Dec. 8 at the Malheur County fairgrounds. Two vendors were outside the facility for the holiday bazaar which was set up for the weekend, which will continue today and Saturday. 

 Leslie Thompson, file | The Argus Observer/

TODAY, Dec. 11

Holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, Dec. 12

Plogging City Cleanup, 10 a.m. to noon, check-in near Albertsons/Jacksons/McDonalds on Southwest Fourth Avenue, Ontario, gwblair52@comcast.net or sammc@owyheefriends.org.

Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

