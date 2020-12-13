Mobile Access Care provides free COVID testing in baseball field parking lot

Valley Family Health Care's Mobile Access Care Unit set up for free COVID testing in the parking lot of Elks Memorial Baseball Field on Dec. 8. The clinic will be set up again on Monday for another round of free testing.

 Griffin Hewitt | The Argus Observer photos

MONDAY, Dec. 14

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

COVID testing event, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Treasure Valley Community College baseball fields, 650 College Blvd., Ontario.

The Church of the Brethren Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 303 S. Minnesota, Fruitland, (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-452-5920. At this time, due to COVID-19 concerns, there is limited entry, masks are encouraged and no children are preferred.

Payette Syringa Lions Club, noon, Hideaway Grill, Payette, (208) 739-3483.

Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.

Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.

TUESDAY, Dec. 15

COVID testing event, noon to 4, Ontario Municipal Airport Firehouse, 581 S.W. 33rd Street, Ontario, pre-register at doineedacovid19test.com.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

Can Tree Celebration — tree lighting event, 5:30 p.m., 35 S. Main St., Payette.

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. {To view the meeting, visit the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

