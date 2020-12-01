THURSDAY, Dec. 3

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

An expression of hope, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 317 S.W. Second St., Fruitland.

Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. To view the meeting, visit the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

FRIDAY, Dec. 4

Holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Tags

Load comments