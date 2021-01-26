TODAY, Jan. 26

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Ontario City Council special meeting regarding budget, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27

Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden Board of Directors meeting, 8 a.m. at Ontario Community Church, 240 S.E. Third St., Ontario.

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Tags

Load comments