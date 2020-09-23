TODAY, Sept. 23

Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden Board of Directors meeting, 8 a.m., Ontario Community Church, 240 S.E. Third St., Ontario.

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

THURSDAY, Sept. 24

Valley Family Health Care COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bi-Mart parking lot, 2283 SW 4th Avenue, Ontario

Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

FRIDAY, Sept. 25

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

