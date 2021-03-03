TODAY, MARCH 3
Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
THURSDAY, March 4
Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.
First-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic (for Phase 1a and Phase 1b groups 1-4), 1 to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.
Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page or by clicking the Zoom link on the respective agenda.
Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
FRIDAY, March 5
Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.