TODAY, MARCH 3

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

THURSDAY, March 4

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

First-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic (for Phase 1a and Phase 1b groups 1-4), 1 to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page or by clicking the Zoom link on the respective agenda.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, March 5

Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.

