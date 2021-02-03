Oregon: Ron Wyden

- Political party affiliation: Democratic

- Assumed Senate seat on: Feb. 6, 1996

- Years in office: 24 years, 11 months

- Current term up in: 2022

- Previous office(s): U.S. House

Ron Wyden has served in the Senate for more than two decades, winning his most recent reelection by 23 points. Wyden serves on the Joint Committee on Taxation and Committee on Intelligence. He is up for reelection again in 2022.

TODAY, Feb. 3

American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., truckstop.com, 222 N. Plymouth Ave., www.redcrossblood.org, (800) 733-2767.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, Feb. 4

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, Feb. 5

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden virtual town hall, 1 p.m., http://bit.ly/Wyden_townhall.

