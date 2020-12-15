Health officials roll out heavy COVID-19 testing for December

Members of the Malheur County Taskforce were offering drive-up testing at the firehouse at the Ontario Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Tests will continue at the firehouse again from noon to 6 p.m. today.

 Leslie Thompson, file | The Argus Observer

TODAY, Dec. 15

COVID testing event, noon to 4, Ontario Municipal Airport Firehouse, 581 S.W. 33rd Street, Ontario, pre-register at doineedacovid19test.com.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

Can Tree Celebration — tree lighting event, 5:30 p.m., 35 S. Main St., Payette.

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. To view the meeting, visit the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 16

Next Chapter Food Pantry & Garden Board of Directors meeting, 8 a.m., Ontario Community Church, 240 S.E. Third St., Ontario, masks and social distancing required.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.

COVID testing event, 5 to 7 p.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

