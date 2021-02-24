TODAY, Feb. 24
Virtual town hall with Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley and Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., register: https://bit.ly/2Z4r06y.
THURSDAY, Feb. 25
First-dose Moderna vaccine clinic (first-come first serve for phases 1a through 1b, group 4), 1 to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (use theater entrance on south side), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
FRIDAY, Feb. 26
Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
No-mask league meeting, 6:30 p.m., Payette Valley Riders clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.