TODAY, Feb. 24

Virtual town hall with Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley and Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., register: https://bit.ly/2Z4r06y.

THURSDAY, Feb. 25

First-dose Moderna vaccine clinic (first-come first serve for phases 1a through 1b, group 4), 1 to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (use theater entrance on south side), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

FRIDAY, Feb. 26

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

No-mask league meeting, 6:30 p.m., Payette Valley Riders clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette.

Tags

Load comments