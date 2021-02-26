TODAY, Feb. 26

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

No-mask league meeting, 6:30 p.m., Payette Valley Riders clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette.

SATURDAY, Feb. 27

COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (theater entrance on back side), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

SUNDAY, Feb. 28

Free concert by Gospel artists Ron and Kathy Green, 11 a.m., Ontario First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St., Ontario.

