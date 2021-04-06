TODAY, April 6

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St., Payette, redcrossblood.org.

Treasure Valley Connection Ladies Night Out, 6 p.m., Hideaway Grill, 1630 Third Ave. S., Payette, (208) 739-5030, wanda@fmtc.com.

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

WEDNESDAY, April 7

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

