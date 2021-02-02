TODAY, Feb. 2
Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., truckstop.com, 222 N. Plymouth Ave., www.redcrossblood.org, (800) 733-2767.
Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.
