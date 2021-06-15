TODAY, June 15

Annual meeting for Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District; dinner, 6 p.m., meeting, 7 p.m., Frahm Produce, 418 King Ave., Ontario, (541) 823-5130.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; limited in-person seating, meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

WEDNESDAY, June 16

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.

Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

