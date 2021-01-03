MONDAY, Jan. 4

Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483. 

Revitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com.

Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd. Ontario.

Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., (541) 473-3133.

Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3. 

Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

TUESDAY, Jan. 5

SREDA meeting, 7 a.m., Farmers Mutual Telephone Company conference room, 319 S.W. 3rd St., Fruitland, (541) 881-5597. 

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.

Retirement party for Payette County Sheriff Chad Huff, 1 to 2 p.m., Payette Fire Station, 1600 N. 16th St., Payette, (208) 642-6006, ext. 1146.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth. 

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette. 

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

Free COVID-19 testing, 2 to 6 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport firehouse station No. 2, 3288 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, register at doineedacovid19test.com.

With the ever-changing landscape of cancelations of events and activities due to

COVID-19, the Argus recommends verifying the status of events and activities listed here with the host or organizer before attending.

INFO: Argus Editor Leslie Thompson at editor@argusobserver.com or (541) 823-4818.

Tags

Load comments