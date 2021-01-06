Vale School Board meets tonight

Members of the Vale School Board of Directors attend an in-person meeting in February of 2020. Shortly thereafter, meetings went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will meet in person at 6 p.m. tonight for a special session which will address getting students back in school full-time.

TODAY, Jan. 6

Vale School District Board of Directors special meeting, 7 p.m., Vale Middle School, 505 Viking Dr.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, Jan. 7

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, Jan. 8

Nominations for Argus Observer Citizen of the Year 2020 due, noon, email: editor@argusobserver.com.

