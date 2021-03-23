TODAY, March 23

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page or by clicking the Zoom link on the respective agenda.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

WEDNESDAY, March 24

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale.

Town Hall with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., 4 p.m., https://bit.ly/3cNMoTWm or call 415-527-5035; access code 199 331 0486.

Virtual Legislative Town Hall (with Sen. Lynn Findley, Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., register: http://bit.ly/3rcukIq; Info: sen.lynnfindley@oregonlegislature.gov.

Tags

Load comments