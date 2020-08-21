SATURDAY, Aug. 22

Ontario Saturday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moore Park (corner of Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue), downtown Ontario, (541) 889-4058, tntfinnerty@localnet.com, or OntarioSaturdayMarket on Facebook.

With the ever-changing landscape of cancellations of events and activities due to novel coronavirus COVID-19, The Argus Observer recommends verifying the status of events and activities listed here with the host or organizer before attending. If you have sent an event in and it is changing, please reach out to let us know as soon as possible. INFO: Argus Editor Leslie Thompson at editor@argusobserver.com or (541) 823-4818.

