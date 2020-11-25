TODAY, Nov. 25

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

THURSDAY, Nov. 26

Free Community Thanksgiving dinner (to-go only), 10 a.m. to noon, call ahead to order: (541) 473-2500; then pickup up from noon to 2 p.m. inside or at drive-thru alley, Starlite Cafe, 152 Clark St N. and Hwy 20, Vale.

