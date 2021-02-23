TODAY, Feb. 23

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. To view the meeting, visit the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 24

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Virtual town hall with Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley and Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., register: https://bit.ly/2Z4r06y.

Tags

Load comments