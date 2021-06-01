TODAY, June 1

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Guys & Gals event to honor veterans and military families, 6 p.m., Hideaway Grill, 1630 Third Ave. S., Payette, (208) 739-5030.

TVCC Chorale Virtual spring concert, 6 p.m., Zoom link will be available on https://www.tvcc.cc/.

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

WEDNESDAY, June 2

Ontario High School Class of 2021 graduation, 6 p.m., football field.

