TODAY, May 5
Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.
THURSDAY, May 6
Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education special meeting, 9 a.m., by Zoom: meeting ID 955 3309 7357 password 093795; by phone: (253) 215-8782, password 093795.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Johnson & Johnson one-dose and Moderna 2nd doses for those who received their 1st on 4/8), 9 to 11 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (rear entrance near theater), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.
Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.
Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.
Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
