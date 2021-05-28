TODAY, May 28

Ontario splash park opens for the season, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SUNDAY, May 30

80th annual Malheur City Cemetery Decoration Day Gathering: memorial to Nick Eddy, 11 a.m.; potluck lunch follows; (541) 709-7181, Susan Eddy at (208) 739-1647 or Gary Fugate at (541) 889-1996.

Nyssa High School Class of 2021 graduation, football field, 1 p.m., 824 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa.

Vale High School Class of 2021 graduation, 1 p.m., football field, 505 Viking Dr.

Adrian High School Class of 2021 graduation, 6 p.m., Gene Mills Court, new gymnasium, 305 Owyhee St.

