Health Department ushers out another round of Moderna vaccines

Angie Gerrard, RN, and communicable disease coordinator for the Malheur County Health Department prepares one of about 350 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that will be distributed today starting at 1 p.m. and going through 4 p.m. or until supplies run out. The distribution is at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. On March 11, the Cultural Center will host two more clinics — one in the morning for those needing a second dose, and one in the afternoon for those needing a first dose.

 Brad Bailey | Argus Observer

TODAY, March 12

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.

“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.

SATURDAY, March 13

“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.

SUNDAY, March 14

“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 2 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.

