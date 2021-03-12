TODAY, March 12
Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.
“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.
SATURDAY, March 13
“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.
SUNDAY, March 14
“The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” (melodrama play by the Illustrious Onion Skin Players), 2 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.
