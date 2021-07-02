TODAY, July 2

Vale 4th of July Rodeo pre-rodeo, 7 p.m.; suicide race, 7:45 p.m.; grand entry and main performance, 7:45 p.m., 515 Longfellow St., Vale, http://www.valerodeo.com/.

Street dance, downtown Vale, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, July 3

Adrian Independence Day celebration: pancake breakfast at school park, 8 a.m.; walking-horse race, 10 a.m.; parade, 11 a.m.; duck race, noon.

Volleyball tournament, 8:30 a.m.; dog show, 9 a.m., Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St., Vale.

Veterans march, 11 a.m., Weiser Railroad Depot to Veterans Park; free concert at Weiser city park, 11:20 a.m.

Discovery Days at the museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.

Vale 4th of July Rodeo pre-rodeo, 7 p.m.; grand entry and main performance, 7:45 p.m., 515 Longfellow St., Vale, http://www.valerodeo.com/.

Street dance, downtown Vale, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, July 4

Lions Club Breakfast, 7 a.m., Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St., Vale.

Car show, 9 a.m. to noon, Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St., Vale.

Vale 4th of July parade, 5 p.m., A Street, Vale.

Vale 4th of July Rodeo pre-rodeo, 7 p.m.; Queen coronation, 7:45 p.m.; grand entry and main performance, 7:45 p.m., 515 Longfellow St., Vale, http://www.valerodeo.com/.

Public fireworks display, dusk (about 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.), shot off from the Malheur County fairgrounds at 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.

Public fireworks display, dusk (about 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.), Weiser.

