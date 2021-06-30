THURSDAY, July 1

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

Vale 4th of July Rodeo slack, 6 p.m., free admission, 515 Longfellow St., Vale, http://www.valerodeo.com/.

FRIDAY, July 2

Vale 4th of July Rodeo pre-rodeo, 7 p.m.; suicide race, 7:45 p.m.; grand entry and main performance, 7:45 p.m., 515 Longfellow St., Vale, http://www.valerodeo.com/.

